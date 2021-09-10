Suspected drug driver arrested after serious crash with motorcyclist

Published: 1:22 PM September 10, 2021

The road in Wrentham was closed after the collision between the Renault and Yamaha - Credit: Matthew Usher

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a collision on the B1127 in Wrentham left a motorcyclist with potentially life-changing injuries.

A grey Renault Clio and a blue Yamaha 79 motorcycle collided in Chapel Road, at the junction with Guildhall Lane, shortly after 5pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man, was flown by air ambulance to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, having suffered potentially life-changing leg injuries.

The road was closed by officers until around 10pm, while a crash investigation took place and the vehicles were recovered.

A 32-year-old man from the Southwold area was subsequently arrested on "suspicion of driving with excess drugs" and was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre.

He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk police's headquarters in Martlesham on 101, quoting reference number 49940/21.