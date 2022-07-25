Man arrested in connection with Chelmsford murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a home in Chelmsford.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Nelson Grove in the city shortly after 4.30am today, July 25.

Offices arrived to discover a man in his 40s had been seriously injured.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched earlier today.

This afternoon, officers from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested a 25-year-old man from Chelmsford on suspicion of murder.

Enquiries are ongoing and a post-mortem examination is yet to be carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “I appreciate that news of this man’s death has spread quickly today and caused a lot of concern within the community, but I hope this arrest provides some reassurance.

"This investigation has been fast-paced and we have already carried out extensive enquiries including house to house. I’d like to thank those in the community who have supported our officers with this investigation so far.

"We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and appealing to anyone who may have any further information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area last night or this morning to contact us.

"As well as this, if you live in the area or were driving through the area and may have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, please contact us.”

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes, Chelmsford District Commander said: “Residents of Nelson Grove and the surrounding area will notice an increased police presence over the coming week.

"A scene is expected to remain in place at the address for at least three days. Whilst we ask the public to respect any cordons in place, we’d also encourage you to ask our officers any questions you may have, and they will answer the best they can.

"If you have any information, dashcam or CCTV which could assist with this investigation, please contact 101, quoting incident 183 of July 25 in any correspondence.”