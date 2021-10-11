Man charged with number of offences after stabbing

Published: 3:45 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM October 11, 2021

A man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident at a property in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with a number of offences following an incident at a house in Bury St Edmunds at the beginning of the month.

Police were called to a property in Out Westgate at around 8.10pm on Sunday, October 3 to reports a man in his 40s was assaulting a man in his 60s inside.

A woman, who was also at the property, is then alleged to have assaulted the man in his 40s.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man had sustained a number of stab wounds to his legs.

A 56-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault, causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

She has now been released on bail until October 25 pending further enquiries.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Jason Midgley, 47, of Out Westgate in the town, was charged on October 8 with two counts of criminal damage, one count of assault, one count of threats to kill and attempted GBH.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on October 9 and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 8.

Midgley was remanded in custody.



