News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged with murder following death of woman in Colchester

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 12:03 PM January 19, 2021   
Police officers search the area near Laing Road after a woman was found dead on Sunday morning. 

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Laing Road, Colchester - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Colchester over the weekend.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17, and died at the scene. 

Police investigate the scene after a woman in her 20s died in Colchester. 

Adam Butt is due to appear at court on Tuesday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder and Adam Butt, of Laing Road, Colchester, has now been charged. 

Butt is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today. 

Essex Police said it is not yet in a position to release any further information about the victim but the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

Police have launched a murder investigation and have arrested a 21-year-old man, following a woman's death in Greenstead, Colchester. 

Police were called to Laing Road, Colchester, on Sunday, January 17 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anyone with information about the incident can call Essex Police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/8907/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
  2. 2 Huge numbers of Covid vaccine bookings in Suffolk
  3. 3 Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'
  1. 4 Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester
  2. 5 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
  3. 6 New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk
  4. 7 Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex
  5. 8 Warning after distraction thefts at supermarkets
  6. 9 More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
  7. 10 More than 1,500 homes left without power
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Covid rule breaker travels from Colchester to Norwich to deliver present

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Winter wonderland - 21 of today's best snow photos

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Property

Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon