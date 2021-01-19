Man charged with murder following death of woman in Colchester
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Colchester over the weekend.
A woman, aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17, and died at the scene.
Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder and Adam Butt, of Laing Road, Colchester, has now been charged.
Butt is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.
Essex Police said it is not yet in a position to release any further information about the victim but the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Essex Police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/8907/21.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Covid vaccines cancelled at four Suffolk centres today – this is why
- 2 Huge numbers of Covid vaccine bookings in Suffolk
- 3 Three fined for breaching Covid rules after reports of 'gathering'
- 4 Murder probe launched after woman in 20s dies in Colchester
- 5 'Dedicated' volunteer police officer dies after having Covid-19
- 6 New cheese afternoon tea launched in Suffolk
- 7 Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex
- 8 Warning after distraction thefts at supermarkets
- 9 More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
- 10 More than 1,500 homes left without power