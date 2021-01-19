Man charged with murder following death of woman in Colchester

Published: 12:03 PM January 19, 2021

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Colchester over the weekend.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was found unresponsive at an address in Laing Road around 5.35am on Sunday, January 17, and died at the scene.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder and Adam Butt, of Laing Road, Colchester, has now been charged.

Butt is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.

Essex Police said it is not yet in a position to release any further information about the victim but the force is not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Essex Police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/8907/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.