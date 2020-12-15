Man charged with murder to appear at crown court

Published: 2:28 PM December 15, 2020

A man charged with murder will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A 25-year-old man charged with murder after the death of a man in Colchester will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with murder following an incident on Friday, December 11.

Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate shortly after 12.15am, and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

McKay was remanded in custody by magistrates and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.

Police start a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police have been given more time to question a 19-year-old man who was also arrested on Sunday, while a 20-year-old woman, who was also arrested, has been released on bail.

Yesterday, officers also arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assisting an offender and she remains in police custody.