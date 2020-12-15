News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times Home > News > Crime

Man charged with murder to appear at crown court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:28 PM December 15, 2020   
Forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester.

A man charged with murder will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A 25-year-old man charged with murder after the death of a man in Colchester will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow. 

Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with murder following an incident on Friday, December 11. 

Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate shortly after 12.15am, and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenager was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

McKay was remanded in custody by magistrates and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow. 

Police start a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. Picture: D

Police start a murder investigation after a fatal stabbing at Affleck Road in Colchester. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Police have been given more time to question a 19-year-old man who was also arrested on Sunday, while a 20-year-old woman, who was also arrested, has been released on bail.

Yesterday, officers also arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assisting an offender and she remains in police custody.

Most Read

  1. 1 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed
  2. 2 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
  3. 3 Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team
  1. 4 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier? 
  2. 5 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
  3. 6 Care home staff 'devastated' after Christmas lights display destroyed
  4. 7 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
  5. 8 Hospital changes visiting rules amid rising Suffolk Covid-19 infections
  6. 9 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: 'How much longer can our great club allow fans to drift away?'
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All of Suffolk's top 10 Covid-19 hotspots now in Ipswich

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Borough Council

Family upset as Ipswich student handed multiple parking fines

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Football

'We have to wake up before the horse has bolted' - Lambert on 2-0 home...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Plans to convert 'unviable' grade II listed pub into family home submitted

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon