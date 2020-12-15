Man charged with murder to appear at crown court
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
A 25-year-old man charged with murder after the death of a man in Colchester will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.
Sheldon McKay, of Ridgewell Way, Colchester, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court today after being charged with murder following an incident on Friday, December 11.
Police were called to Affleck Road, on Colchester's Greenstead estate shortly after 12.15am, and a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A teenager was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
McKay was remanded in custody by magistrates and will now appear at Chelmsford Crown Court tomorrow.
Police have been given more time to question a 19-year-old man who was also arrested on Sunday, while a 20-year-old woman, who was also arrested, has been released on bail.
Yesterday, officers also arrested a 17-year-old girl on suspicion of assisting an offender and she remains in police custody.
Most Read
- 1 Parts of Essex to enter Tier 3 restrictions - as new strain of coronavirus confirmed
- 2 'Please come home' - Family's plea to dad missing two weeks
- 3 Paddy & Scott's shakes up its top team
- 4 Analysis: What do the latest numbers tell us about Suffolk’s next Covid tier?
- 5 What are the latest coronavirus case numbers in Suffolk neighbourhoods?
- 6 Care home staff 'devastated' after Christmas lights display destroyed
- 7 Coronavirus rates continue to grow as Suffolk records 730 cases in one week
- 8 Hospital changes visiting rules amid rising Suffolk Covid-19 infections
- 9 Builder hid cannabis farm in loft of Suffolk home
- 10 Fuller Flavour: 'How much longer can our great club allow fans to drift away?'