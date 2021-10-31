Video
Man released without charge after controlled explosion at Stansted Airport
A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a suspicious package at Stansted Airport has been released without charge.
A suspect bag was found in the security area of the Essex airport on Saturday afternoon, with one terminal being evacuated. It caused serious disruption for some passengers.
Essex Police confirmed a cordon had been put in place as military explosive experts were called in to assess the package.
A controlled explosion was carried out on the bag, with its contents forensically recovered by police investigators.
However, police do not believe there was anything of concern inside the package.
A man was arrested in connection with the incident, but police confirmed on Sunday morning he had been released without charge.