Man stabbed in back and leg after refusing to give attacker a cigarette
- Credit: Google Maps
A man suffered stab wounds after refusing to give his attacker a cigarette.
The incident happened in Greenstead Road, near the junction with Davey Close, in Colchester at about 2am on Sunday, September 11.
An Essex Police spokesman said the victim told officers that a man asked him for a cigarette.
When he did not give him one, he was stabbed in the back and leg.
The knife is believed to have been discarded in the Greenstead Road area.
Police have described the attacker as about 6ft tall and of medium build, wearing a hat, dark clothing and a black mask over his face.
He is said to have a London accent.
Most Read
- 1 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich reopens after police incident
- 2 Pothole brainwave set to become multi-million pound business
- 3 Controversial plans for petrol station off A14 recommended for approval
- 4 Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man
- 5 Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 Orwell Bridge closure
- 6 Norfolk dad makes 'once-in-a-lifetime-find' on beach
- 7 'We will remember him': Tribute to 'selfless' soldier who died in Suffolk
- 8 64 new homes set for approval in village despite protests
- 9 'Incredibly rare' 2,000-year-old anchor discovered on seabed off Suffolk
- 10 Town fan thanks owners by getting club's unofficial motto tattooed on chest
Police are now appealing for anyone with information related to the incident, or anyone who may have found the knife, to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/234940/22.