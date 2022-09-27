News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man stabbed in his BMW after fight breaks out outside takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:43 PM September 27, 2022
A man was stabbed in St Botolph's Street in Colchester

A man was stabbed in St Botolph's Street in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in his car after a fight broke out outside a takeaway.

The incident happened between 4am and 5.15am on Sunday, September 11 in St Botolph's Street, Colchester.

According to Essex Police, the victim, a man in his 30s, had been sitting in a white BMW when a fight broke out between Fresh Shawarma and Chez Afrique.

During the incident, the man suffered a stab wound.

The man took himself to hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Police officers are appealing for anyone who has CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/234851/22.

Colchester News

