Five men arrested on suspicion of Simon Dobbin's murder released

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: FAMILY PHOTO - Credit: Archant

Five men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Mildenhall football fan have been released under investigation.

Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Station Approach, Southend, following the Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.

Mr Dobbin, a Cambridge fan who lived in west Suffolk, died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

Medical tests later revealed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had suffered in the incident.

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY - Credit: Archant

As a result of those conclusions, Essex Police launched an investigation into his death.

As part of a co-ordinated operation, five men aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45 were arrested on Friday at addresses across south Essex.

After being held in custody, the five men have been released under investigation, according to Essex Police.

A number of people are being treated as witnesses and are being interviewed.

Simon Dobbin with his wife Nicole Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Archant

Timeline of events

March 21, 2015: Simon Dobbin is attacked by fans in Station Approach, Southend, after watching Southend United vs Cambridge United

July 25, 2016: Thirteen men are charged in connection with the attack

July 12, 2017: Twelve men jailed for total of 42 years and four months for their parts in the incident

August 8, 2017: Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole writes to Prime Minister Theresa May in protest of lengths of attackers' sentences

January 17, 2019: Mr Dobbin features on DIY SOS as show renovates his home for an episode

September 2019: More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for 'Simon's Law' for violent offenders to pay towards the cost of care for their victims

October 21, 2020: Mr Dobbin dies at home, aged 48

August 25, 2021: Post-mortem examination says Mr Dobbin's death was linked to 2015 attack

November 2021: Police offer £20,000 reward for information related to Mr Dobbin's death as family plea for help

June 10, 2022: Five men arrested on suspicion of Mr Dobbin's murder