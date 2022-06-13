Video
Five men arrested on suspicion of Simon Dobbin's murder released
- Credit: Archant
Five men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Mildenhall football fan have been released under investigation.
Simon Dobbin was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Station Approach, Southend, following the Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.
Mr Dobbin, a Cambridge fan who lived in west Suffolk, died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.
Medical tests later revealed there was a direct link between his death and the injuries he had suffered in the incident.
As a result of those conclusions, Essex Police launched an investigation into his death.
As part of a co-ordinated operation, five men aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45 were arrested on Friday at addresses across south Essex.
After being held in custody, the five men have been released under investigation, according to Essex Police.
A number of people are being treated as witnesses and are being interviewed.
Timeline of events
March 21, 2015: Simon Dobbin is attacked by fans in Station Approach, Southend, after watching Southend United vs Cambridge United
July 25, 2016: Thirteen men are charged in connection with the attack
July 12, 2017: Twelve men jailed for total of 42 years and four months for their parts in the incident
August 8, 2017: Mr Dobbin's wife Nicole writes to Prime Minister Theresa May in protest of lengths of attackers' sentences
January 17, 2019: Mr Dobbin features on DIY SOS as show renovates his home for an episode
September 2019: More than 25,000 people sign petition calling for 'Simon's Law' for violent offenders to pay towards the cost of care for their victims
October 21, 2020: Mr Dobbin dies at home, aged 48
August 25, 2021: Post-mortem examination says Mr Dobbin's death was linked to 2015 attack
November 2021: Police offer £20,000 reward for information related to Mr Dobbin's death as family plea for help
June 10, 2022: Five men arrested on suspicion of Mr Dobbin's murder