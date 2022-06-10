Video shows men being arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Video

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Simon Dobbin - Credit: Essex Police

Video footage of five men being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Suffolk football fan has been released by police.

Essex Police arrested five men this morning on suspicion of the murder of Simon Dobbin who was left with permanent brain damager after being assaulted following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.

The former RAF serviceman, from Mildenhall, died aged 48 on October 21, 2020.

The video shows the men aged 27, 30, 34, 39 and 45, who were arrested at addresses across south Essex, being taken to custody where they will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

Medical tests showed there was a direct link between Mr Dobbin's death and the injuries he suffered after the game in 2015

Mr Dobbin was working as a transport manager for a fuel company until the attack.

His family provided him with 24-hour care at home in west Suffolk until his death.

In November last year, police announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those directly responsible for Mr Dobbin’s death.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex serious crime directorate, said police had received “more information” and “we’ve got people that have come forward” following the appeal.

He said officers had also analysed evidence obtained in 2015 “with a fine tooth comb” and reviewed information from a trial in 2017 which saw 13 men convicted for their involvement in the attack.

Mr Jennings said he could not comment on whether any of the five arrested men were among the 13 men convicted at the 2017 trial.

“Simon’s wife, Nicole, and their daughter Emily have been kept updated on our progress every step of the way,” Mr Jennings said.

“Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time.

“The injuries Simon sustained that day did not just change his life, they also changed the lives of Nicole and Emily.

“As a team, we will do everything we possibly can to secure justice for Nicole, Emily and Simon’s wider family and friends.”

Mr Dobbin’s widow Nicole poke at a press conference in November 2021 alongside their 22-year-old daughter Emily Dobbin as police announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those directly responsible for his death.

She said they had had “over five of the most horrendous years” and “now grieve all over again” after Mr Dobbin died.

“Simon was 48 years old with so much to look forward to,” she said.

“Now he won’t be able to grow old with me or watch his daughter get married and his grandchildren grow up.

“All these beautiful memories we could have made, stolen from us.”