News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Nottingham Knockers' targeting homes in east Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:09 PM August 17, 2022
Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about Nottingham Knockers calling in east Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

'Nottingham Knockers' have been targeting homes in east Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the Nottingham knockers were spotted in Knodishall, between Saxmundham and Leiston, on Tuesday evening.

The individuals are reportedly claiming to be on a youth offending scheme.

They are said to be attempting to mend their ways and selling household products at high prices.

Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme.

Many do not possess Pedlar’s Certificates, which are issued by police.

They were reportedly knocking on doors towns across Suffolk earlier this year.

Suffolk Trading Standards warned that the group may still be in the area or could have moved elsewhere in the county.

Homeowners are being advised to not buy on the doorstep and not to buckle under the sales patter being offered.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 win at Burton unfolded
  3. 3 When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?
  1. 4 Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  2. 5 Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of child
  3. 6 McKenna delighted to see Town win game of 'aggressive chaos'
  4. 7 Man dies following two-vehicle crash in west Suffolk town
  5. 8 Army carries out controlled explosion of dummy tank shell in west Suffolk
  6. 9 Strike threat could leave East Suffolk bins overflowing
  7. 10 Fire crews spend eight hours tackling north Suffolk field blaze overnight

Trading Standards added that Nottingham Knockers "will be persuasive and possibly aggressive in their tactics".

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk County Council
Saxmundham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters have worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading to homes

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service

Sainsbury's and Harvester evacuated after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of homes have been left without power after a tree fell onto the powerlines 

Suffolk Live News

More than 550 homes without power as fallen tree takes down overhead cables

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk market town has been named one of the best in the UK

'Peaceful' Suffolk coastal town named one of the best in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The three supercars were pulled over this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Three supercars pulled over in village for having no front number plates

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon