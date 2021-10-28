News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police get extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in towns

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:34 PM October 28, 2021   
IB-15-Norfolk-Police-2012-crim

Dispersal orders will be issued in Clacton, Harwich and Frinton this weekend (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

Police have been given extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in three Essex seaside towns.

Dispersal orders have been issued by Essex Police for Clacton, Harwich and Frinton town centres for this weekend in a bid to reassure residents.

Essex Police said it had received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.

The order, which gives police powers to remove anyone they believe to be behaving anti-socially from the area, will be in effect from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Sunday.

If anti-social behaviour continues, the dispersal orders could be extended by 48 hours.

The areas affected include the town centres and seafronts in Clacton and Frinton, as well as the skate park area in Harwich.

A number of dispersal orders have been issued in Colchester over recent weekends as police aimed to crack down on reported drink-related incidents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict Suffolk railway crossing cottage up for auction
  2. 2 East Suffolk village garage to be rebuilt as part of homes plan
  3. 3 West Suffolk restaurant named among best in the country
  1. 4 A14 reopens after HGV crashes into central reservation
  2. 5 'I'm just gobsmacked': east Suffolk pub receives £96,000 grant in Budget
  3. 6 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
  4. 7 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  5. 8 Donacien's 'feeling the love' after returning from the Ipswich Town shadows
  6. 9 Kieron Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital following three-car crash near Bury St Edmunds
Essex Live
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Affordable homes project proposed for east Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Thurston address has appeared on lateral flow Covid tests

Coronavirus

Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon