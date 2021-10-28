Police get extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in towns
- Credit: IAN BURT
Police have been given extra powers to crack down on anti-social behaviour in three Essex seaside towns.
Dispersal orders have been issued by Essex Police for Clacton, Harwich and Frinton town centres for this weekend in a bid to reassure residents.
Essex Police said it had received a number of reports of anti-social behaviour in recent weeks.
The order, which gives police powers to remove anyone they believe to be behaving anti-socially from the area, will be in effect from 6pm on Friday to 6pm on Sunday.
If anti-social behaviour continues, the dispersal orders could be extended by 48 hours.
The areas affected include the town centres and seafronts in Clacton and Frinton, as well as the skate park area in Harwich.
A number of dispersal orders have been issued in Colchester over recent weekends as police aimed to crack down on reported drink-related incidents.
