Ram-raider arrested two months after absconding Suffolk jail

Published: 5:20 PM June 14, 2021

A former gang member serving a six-and-a-half year sentence at Hollesley Bay has been arrested after absconding prison two months ago.

Tommy Mitchell was jailed in October 2019 for his role in a ram-raid gang which caused £150,000 worth of damage in a year.

The gang stole £165,000 in smash and grab raids across the south of England, and eight other men were also jailed for their involvement.

Mitchell admitted two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

The 21-year-old was reported missing from the open prison in east Suffolk on the morning of Wednesday, April 14.

Almost two months later on Saturday, June 12, he was located in the London area and has now been returned to the prison system.