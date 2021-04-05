Officers remain at scene of shotgun attack in Red Lodge

Published: 4:45 PM April 5, 2021

The incident happened in Elms Road on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police this afternoon remain at the scene of a shot gun incident in Red Lodge more than 24 hours after three people were injured.

Four men, aged 24, 25, 29 and 35, were arrested following the attack in Elms Road shortly before 3pm.

Three people, two teenage males and a woman, were taken to hospital following the incident but have since been discharged.

Suffolk police has said officers will continue patrolling the village for the rest of day to provide reassurance to the community.

Andy Drummond, Suffolk county councillor Newmarket and Red Lodge, said he heard police sirens from his home in neighbouring Herringswell on Sunday afternoon.

County councillor Andy Drummond heard the police sirens from his home in Herringswell

He said: "I'm very sad to think that someone has raised arms in such a sleepy village. It should have been such a peaceful day.

"Red Lodge is probably the biggest village in west Suffolk. To an extent, Elms Road is separated from the rest of the village.

"It's not the sort of place you would expect this to happen. Lots of families live in Red Lodge - it's a good place to have your first home.

"I was very concerned to hear the news, we were really surprised. It isn't a common thing that happens.

"My condolences go out to those who were injured."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/16672/21.