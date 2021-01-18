Published: 2:37 PM January 18, 2021

Police were called to reports of a resident playing music and not adhering to Covid restrictions in Saxmundham.

Three people have been fined for breaching coronavirus rules after police were called to reports of a "gathering" in Saxmundham.

Officers were called at 4.25pm on Monday, January 11 to reports of a resident playing music and not adhering to Covid restrictions at a property off the B1079 in Saxmundham.

Halesworth Police said that one warning was issued, along with three fixed penalty notices (FPN). They also said officers explained the Covid laws to the offenders upon their visit.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed that three breach reports were issued.

Police across the country are cracking down on people who break the tough restrictions of the third national lockdown.

Under the rules brought in on January 6, people can only leave their home if they have a reasonable excuse - such as for once a day exercise, buying essentials or travelling to work if they cannot work from home.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers will be stricter about imposing fines during the third national lockdown.