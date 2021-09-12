News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Roads closed in Clacton town centre after 'serious incident'

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:28 AM September 12, 2021   
Police have made six arrests in relation to puppy sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police are still at the scene at Clacton town centre - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police officers are at the scene of what they describe as a "serious incident" in Clacton this morning.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the junction of High Street and Station Road shortly after midnight today (September 12).

Several roads in Clacton town centre remain closed, including Rosemary Road, Station Road, Orwell Road and parts of High Street.

These roads are likely to remain closed for some of today as police carry out enquiries. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Essex

