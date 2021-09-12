Roads closed in Clacton town centre after 'serious incident'

Breaking

Published: 7:28 AM September 12, 2021

Police are still at the scene at Clacton town centre - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police officers are at the scene of what they describe as a "serious incident" in Clacton this morning.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the junction of High Street and Station Road shortly after midnight today (September 12).

Several roads in Clacton town centre remain closed, including Rosemary Road, Station Road, Orwell Road and parts of High Street.

These roads are likely to remain closed for some of today as police carry out enquiries.

