Jail for pawn shop burglar who stole iPhones and iPads

Published: 5:30 AM September 24, 2021

A burglar who stole iPhones and iPads worth more than £2,700 from a Stowmarket pawn shop has been locked up – almost six months after his accomplice was also jailed.

A concrete breeze block was used to smash into the Trade Inn pawn shop, in the Meadow Centre, Stowmarket - Credit: Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Anthony Pascoe appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to be sentenced for burgling the Trade Inn, at the town's Meadow Centre, in the early hours of November 9 last year.

The 43-year-old had previously admitted the offence after being caught red-handed, fleeing the scene in a car containing the stolen items and co-defendant Costa Kikkides.

Costa Kikkides was jailed earlier this year for the same burglary - Credit: Suffolk police

Kikkides, 47, of Hart Road, Harlow, was jailed at the end of March for 14 weeks for the burglary – plus 11 months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Meanwhile, Pascoe, who breached his bail conditions by failing to attend court, was later arrested on a warrant and remanded in custody.

Both men had been pulled over in a BMW estate, driven without a licence or insurance by Kikkides, on the A14 near Rougham, just before 1am on the morning of the burglary.

Two police officers saw the getaway vehicle driving away from the scene and stopped it shortly afterwards - Credit: Stowmarket police/Twitter

Inside the vehicle, police also found seven iPhones and four iPads, worth a total of £2,719.

Prosecutor Daniel Setter said that, in the meantime, Pascoe had also been convicted of assaulting an emergency worker at Harrow Crown Court after throwing a glass bottle towards police officers attempting to execute his arrest for unrelated matters.

It was among 26 previous convictions for 66 offences committed by Pascoe, who was jailed for 12 years for robbery in 2007 and five years for robbery in 2014, as well as having served jail terms for burglary in 2003 and 2005.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Pascoe had effectively served the equivalent of a 35-week jail sentence during his time under curfew and on remand awaiting sentence.

He added that, unlike his co-defendant, Pascoe's involvement in the burglary lacked the aggravating feature of having breached a suspended sentence.

Pascoe, formerly of Victoria Road, Cambridge, was jailed by Judge Emma Peters for a total of 22 weeks, including 20 weeks for burglary and two weeks for breaching bail, plus a four-week concurrent sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.