Football club's pitches damaged for second time in a week

A Suffolk amateur football club has said it will have to cancel matches after its pitches were damaged for the second time in less than a week.

Tyre tracks were spotted on one of the pitches in Church Road, the home of Stowupland Falcons FC, on Thursday morning.

The incident came after a vehicle was recorded being driven on another pitch last Saturday, causing damage to the grass.

In November 2019, Stowupland Falcons cancelled two games after a tyre marks from a quad bike were discovered on a pitch.

Peter Mayhew, chairman of the club, said funds earmarked for other projects may have to be used to repair the damage left by the vandals.

He said: "The ground is so soft that any vehicle on the pitch does damage. We're only going to have one pitch now, so we're going to have to call games off.

"We don't even own the pitches — we rent them — but we'll look to repair them.It's hard enough to repair them in this weather as it is.

"We've got a very tight budget, so it means we'll have to move money around. It's going to have a huge impact."