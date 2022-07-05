Police release CCTV images after man suffers broken nose in attack

Police have released CCTV after the incident in Sudbury in May - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images after a man was left with a broken nose following an attack in Sudbury.

Police officers were flagged down by a member of the public in East Street at 8.30am on Monday, May 2 who was with a man who had been found injured on the ground.

An ambulance arrived shortly afterwards and the man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

He was later found to have suffered a broken ankle, a dislocated kneecap and a broken nose.

The victim had left Infinity nightclub at 4am and was attacked in East Street a short later.

An 18-year-old man from Stowmarket, a 25-year-old woman from Sudbury and a 46-year-old man from Sudbury were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning before being released on conditional bail.

Police have now released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as white and wearing a blue top, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone who believes they know this man, or who has any information about this incident, is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 26210/22.