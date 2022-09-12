Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
- Credit: Archant
Floral tributes have been laid in a Suffolk village after a mother and daughter were found dead in a home last week.
Messages to the victims, who have been named locally as 44-year-old Jillu Nash and 12-year-old Louise Nash, have been left in Heath Estate, Great Waldingfield, after their deaths last Thursday.
A 46-year-old man, who was found seriously injured by police, is under arrest in hospital in connection with the incident.
One tribute left by the side of the road reads: "Rest in peace Jillu and Louise.
"Will miss your beautiful smile and jolly self.
"Two lovely ladies taken too soon."
Emergency services were first called to reports of concern for safety at a property in the village at about 9.55am on Thursday.
When officers gained entrance to the property, they found the mother and daughter.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a Suffolk police spokesman said.
Most Read
- 1 Crews remain at scene of huge derelict building fire
- 2 12 fire crews tackling blaze in derelict building
- 3 Reign of King Charles III proclaimed in Ipswich
- 4 Rovers defender will miss trip to Town
- 5 Man to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder
- 6 EFL midweek games 'expected to go ahead'
- 7 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
- 8 Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge
- 9 Man charged following serious assault in town centre
- 10 How Town's League One seasons stack up at the seven-game mark
A police cordon was still in place at the bungalow on Monday morning, with several police cars in the area.
A Home Office post-mortem examination which took place on Friday concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck.
It is understood that all three individuals were known to each other and a spokesman for Suffolk police said there is no wider threat to the community.
A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of the 12-year-old is expected to take place at some point this week.
A gas leak was reported at the property by neighbouring properties to be evacuated.
Community leaders expressed their condolences and shock felt by those living in the village.
Renuka Baldwin, chair of Great Waldingfield Parish Council, said: "Our thoughts and prayers go to the friends and families who knew the two women whose lives were so brutally cut short in such awful circumstances.
"We waited anxiously for any news whilst we watched a huge police presence blocking access to the area with ambulances and fire engines.
"We are an amazing caring community, who will take time to come to terms with what’s happened so close to where we all live."
"The estate it happened in is quite small and the people who love there know each other.
Margaret Maybury, Babergh district councillor for Lavenham ward, which includes Great Waldingfield, said: "People are very shocked – especially the neighbours who were forced to be removed from their properties. I want to say thanks to the bowls club after they opened their doors to people affected.
"I just hope that if anyone in the village is in need, they can approach someone. I am on the end of the phone.
"You don't expect things to happen in such a small, rural area – it's a tragedy."
The scene was made safe and residents were able to return to their homes on Friday afternoon.
Due to the fact that there had been previous contact between the victim and Suffolk police, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for assessment, in line with agreed protocols.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 57943/22.