Officers seriously injured in crash were responding to 999 call
- Credit: Google Maps/Suffolk police
Two police officers that were left with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Lakenheath were responding to an emergency 999 call.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a grey BMW and a white Peugeot 308 on the B1112 between Eriswell and Lakenheath at about 1.20am yesterday (September 25).
Paramedics, fire crews, police, a volunteer from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and the air ambulance were all called to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "The driver and passenger of the Peugeot, two male police officers, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance having sustained life-threatening injuries."
The two male officers in the Peugeot were responding to an emergency call on blue lights but were not in pursuit of the BMW at the time of the collision.
The driver of the BMW - a man aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and has since been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
Police shut the B1112 in both directions between Undley Road and Lords Walk while a collision investigation was carried out and the recovery of the vehicles took place.
Any witnesses to the collision, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the descriptions above being driven in the area prior to it, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting CAD 26 of September 25.