Published: 4:43 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM April 26, 2021

A woman in her 70s died at the scene of the crash in Harwich Road, Great Oakley. - Credit: Matthew Usher

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian in her 70s was killed in a Great Oakley crash.

Emergency services were called to Harwich Road, in Great Oakley, just before 3.15pm on Saturday following reports of a collision involving a car and a woman.

Police and paramedics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hivda Altuntop, 20, of High Street, Harwich, was arrested and has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop following a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with eyesight which did not comply with requirements, driving while uninsured, possession of a knife and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

She appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, April 26) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, May 24.