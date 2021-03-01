Published: 10:12 AM March 1, 2021

A Colchester woman who travelled to Clacton to host a surprise 60th birthday party with several guests and a saxophonist has been fined by Essex Police for breaching Covid regulations.

During the past week, fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been issued to a number of people in the north of Essex, including a 33-year-old Colchester woman who ventured to Clacton after organising a surprise 60th birthday party.

She had invited several guests and a saxophonist and was fined by Essex Police for breaking the government's lockdown rules.

Currently, people are only allowed to meet one person from another household outside and should not travel outside their local area unless absolutely necessary for work or in emergencies.

Sadly, Essex Police said there are a minority of people who are still not doing the right thing.

FPNs were also issued to two men, aged 21 and 19, who were among around 20 adults and children playing basketball on a closed court in Old Heath Recreation Ground, in Colchester, on Wednesday, February 24.

A 21-year-old woman also received an FPN after she drove from Warwickshire to Chelmsford to visit her boyfriend.

Earlier in February, officers shut down a house party in Colchester where more than 30 people were in attendance.

Officers said people are still travelling outside their local area to exercise or to meet members of other households.

A spokesman for the force said: "Cases of Covid-19 are falling across Essex but it is important that we continue to stick to the regulations by staying at home and staying safe.

"Thank you to everyone who has been playing your part to protect the NHS and save lives.

"Our officers will continue to police the guidelines by engaging with people thought to be breaking them, explaining the rules and encouraging people to do the right thing.

"Sadly, a tiny minority continue to flout the rules and, so, where our officers come across this, they will take action."

You can report Covid-19 breaches on your nearest police force website and check the latest rules here.