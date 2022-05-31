Suffolk MP Dan Poulter 'unhappy' with PM over partygate scandal
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
A Suffolk MP has said he is "unhappy" with the prime minister over Covid rule-breaking but refused to say whether he has formally submitted a letter of no confidence.
In a letter to concerned constituents, Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said PM Boris Johnson's "repeated assurances" to Parliament that there was no rule-breaking "lack credibility."
He wrote: "I am as unhappy as you are that people in very senior positions in both the Civil Service and in politics appear to have breached the very same rules they were making for others to follow.
"However, there is a much bigger issue at stake which is of trust and integrity in high public office.
"The most serious charge against the Prime Minister is that of knowingly misleading parliament. Given the scale of rule-breaking in No.10 and across Whitehall that has now been confirmed by the Sue Gray report, I find it difficult to accept that the Prime Minister was unaware.
"His repeated assurances in Parliament that there was no rule-breaking lack credibility."
"It is a matter of principle that a minister who knowingly misleads Parliament should resign and this principle should also apply to the Prime Minister. Whether or not the Prime Minister is an asset to the country is of less importance," he added.
Most Read
- 1 Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer
- 2 Carriageway of A11 remains closed after serious two-vehicle crash
- 3 18-year-old dead and five hospitalised after house fire
- 4 Dad and son guilty of vigilante murder of thief in Bury St Edmunds
- 5 Suffolk estate hits market with price tag of £50m
- 6 BBC Suffolk presenter Lesley Dolphin to retire after 40 years on radio
- 7 Boy, 13, assaulted twice in two days by same group of young people
- 8 Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11
- 9 Here's what Town fans are saying about Freddie Ladapo signing
- 10 Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday
He is the latest Suffolk MP to criticise the prime minister following the publication of Sue Gray's report into parties in Downing Street during the lockdowns.
It comes after Waveney MP Peter Aldous called for Boris Johnson to resign in February.