Teenager’s skydive raises more than £500 for muscular dystrophy research

Danny Parker, from Newmarket, shed five stone to complete the skydive Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK Archant

A Newmarket teenager who shed a massive five stone for a skydive in support of his step-father, who has muscular dystrophy, has raised more than £500.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny once weighed 17 stone Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK Danny once weighed 17 stone Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

Danny Parker, 18, once weighed in at 17 stone and had a 43-inch waist.

But to do a skydive in aid of his step-father Peter Neville, who has Charcot-Marie-Tooth muscular dystrophy, he needed to take up a new diet and started exercising more to shed the pounds.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of his skydive, Danny weighed just under 12 stone and had a much slimmer waistline of 30 inches.

He has so far raised more £500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK with his jump, which was held at the North London Skydiving Centre in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, with the money going towards funding vital research.

Mr Neville said: “I am extremely proud of Danny. Not only has he followed his dream to do a skydive, he has lost an enormous amount of weight and in the process developed a much healthier lifestyle.”

MORE: WATCH: ‘Help is out there’ - Ipswich Town players’ powerful World Mental Health Day video