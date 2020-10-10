E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager’s skydive raises more than £500 for muscular dystrophy research

PUBLISHED: 15:20 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 10 October 2020

Danny Parker, from Newmarket, shed five stone to complete the skydive Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

Danny Parker, from Newmarket, shed five stone to complete the skydive Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

Archant

A Newmarket teenager who shed a massive five stone for a skydive in support of his step-father, who has muscular dystrophy, has raised more than £500.

Danny once weighed 17 stone Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UKDanny once weighed 17 stone Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

Danny Parker, 18, once weighed in at 17 stone and had a 43-inch waist.

But to do a skydive in aid of his step-father Peter Neville, who has Charcot-Marie-Tooth muscular dystrophy, he needed to take up a new diet and started exercising more to shed the pounds.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of his skydive, Danny weighed just under 12 stone and had a much slimmer waistline of 30 inches.

He has so far raised more £500 for Muscular Dystrophy UK with his jump, which was held at the North London Skydiving Centre in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, with the money going towards funding vital research.

Mr Neville said: “I am extremely proud of Danny. Not only has he followed his dream to do a skydive, he has lost an enormous amount of weight and in the process developed a much healthier lifestyle.”

MORE: WATCH: ‘Help is out there’ - Ipswich Town players’ powerful World Mental Health Day video

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six bungalows near Sudbury given green light

Six bungalows have been approved for Stanstead, near Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Unusual home with stunning 1960s design - yours for £825k

This stunning five-bedroom house in Lower Ufford is on the market for £825,000 Picture: THE MODERN HOUSE

Suffolk’s community heroes celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Chief executive of Suffolk Community Foundation Stephen Singleton has been made an MBE Picture: SLYVAINE POITAU PHOTOGRAPHY/ SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Teenager’s skydive raises more than £500 for muscular dystrophy research

Danny Parker, from Newmarket, shed five stone to complete the skydive Picture: MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY UK

East Anglian Book Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 East Anglian Book Awards is revealed today. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto