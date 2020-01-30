E-edition Read the EADT online edition
This is what a new Suffolk housing development and community centre could look like

PUBLISHED: 18:04 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 30 January 2020

This shows the layout of the development site on the former Howard Primary School site Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN

This shows the layout of the development site on the former Howard Primary School site Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN

PEGASUS DESIGN

The design of a new housing development of nearly 80 homes and a community centre in Bury St Edmunds is set to be approved.

These impressions by Pegasus Design reveal what the new development may look like. On the bottom right you can see the new community centre Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNThese impressions by Pegasus Design reveal what the new development may look like. On the bottom right you can see the new community centre Picture: PEGASUS DESIGN

An application with details of what the long-awaited Howard estate scheme would look like is going before West Suffolk Council's planning community on Wednesday, February 5.

The project for the former Howard Community Primary School site is for up to 79 homes and includes a brand new community centre incorporating a replacement Carousel Children's Centre.

The applicant Keepmoat Homes has worked with Pegasus Design on the application - recommended for approval by council officers - that focuses on appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

A design and access statement said the community centre, which will replace the outdated Newbury Community Centre, would act as a "landmark building" within the street scene.

This image includes Ernie Broom (centre) and councillor Paul Hopfensperger (far right) in front of the current Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThis image includes Ernie Broom (centre) and councillor Paul Hopfensperger (far right) in front of the current Newbury Community Centre Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It said the corner of the building visible from the site entrance would be picked out in a bold colour to create a "feature corner" and the "dynamic, undulating roof profile" would further enhance the importance of the building in its setting.

The centre will incorporate the children's centre and social club and include two halls - one small and one large hall capable of being divided into two smaller halls - a community hub café, committee room, offices and associated uses.

The proposals also allow for the future provision of changing facilities.

Ernie Broom, chairman of the Howard Estate Association of Residents and Tenants (HEART), said he was "really, really pleased" with the design.

Mr Broom, who is also a trustee of the Newbury Community Association (NCA), added: "I think for a start it will be one of the only places where you have a huge hall the size we are going to have."

The project is a partnership between the NCA, Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Council, which chose Keepmoat Homes as the developer.

Previously, councillor Paul Hopfensperger said the outline planning application - that was approved in October last year - was "very exciting news for the people of St Olaves Ward and all of Bury St Edmunds".

There would be parking provision for 62 vehicles adjacent to the community centre, as well as covered cycle storage for up to 16 bicycles, covered secure buggy storage for up to 12 buggies, a covered smoking shelter, external seating and an outdoor play area for the children's centre.

The new homes would all be two storeys in a mix of detached, semi-detached and short terraced units including two-bed, three-bed and four-bed properties.

A total of 23 two and three-bed houses would be affordable.

The design and access statement said: "A variety of house types, tenures and sizes are provided which will assist in creating a balanced community as a variety of households can be accommodated, thereby minimising the potential for social exclusion."

The scheme also includes open space and the provision of pedestrian/cycle links through the site.

