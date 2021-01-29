Road closed after driver rescued from flood

Live

Published: 2:49 PM January 29, 2021

Lower Road in Lavenham is closed after the river flooded - Credit: Google Streetview

A road in Lavenham has been closed after a driver had to be rescued when their car got trapped in a flood.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Lower Road at 12.51pm today after reports a person was trapped inside their car by water flooding from the river next to the road.

Two crews of firefighters worked to release them from the vehicle and Suffolk Highways workers have closed the road as a precaution.

Two flood warnings and 18 lower level alerts are currently in place across Suffolk after high levels of rainfall.



