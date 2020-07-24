E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lowestoft set to get high-resolution CCTV cameras

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 July 2020

Old CCTV cameras in Loestoft are to be upgraded with high-resolution alternatives. Picture: ARCHANT

Old CCTV cameras in Loestoft are to be upgraded with high-resolution alternatives. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

CCTV systems in Lowestoft will be upgraded to high-resolution cameras, it has been revealed.

Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health said the superfast broadband programme for Lowestoft meant CCTV upgrades could include high resolution cameras. Picture: ARCHANTCouncillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health said the superfast broadband programme for Lowestoft meant CCTV upgrades could include high resolution cameras. Picture: ARCHANT

Lowestoft Town Council had previously voiced plans to upgrade the 57-camera network across the town, but agreed to pass back responsibility to East Suffolk Council in April.

According to councillor Mary Rudd, cabinet member for community health, that was to link in with the superfast broadband project being rolled out across the town.

It has now emerged that the upgrades will feature high-resolution cameras, which will help police trace suspects more easily.

MORE: Ambitious masterplan unveiled for Lowestoft

Ms Rudd said: “One of the main drivers for this was that East Suffolk Council’s investment in the superfast broadband in the town presented opportunities to deliver a significant upgrade to the CCTV system.

“The upgrade will be made possible because of the high data capacity of the superfast fibre network. This means that the system could operate with high definition cameras.

You may also want to watch:

“These, it was considered, will be more effective for operators and the police as they can capture high resolution images.

“But it also means that the camera network can be streamlined, with a single camera providing the picture quality of two or three existing units.”

“East Suffolk Council is still intending to upgrade the CCTV system to install new higher resolution cameras and back office equipment.

“In addition to this, as part of the superfast fibre project we are ensuring the CCTV infrastructure has the capacity to carry a range of new technologies which could support the modernisation of the town centre and support the delivery of the new masterplan.”

Among the additions are likely to be things such as footfall trackers, sensors to monitor pollution levels and 5G boosters.

It represents the latest in a string of projects aimed at revitalising Lowestoft, including the £720,000 revamp of East Point Pavilion thanks to government funding, inclusion in the Smart Towns project to provide free Wi-Fi and improved flood defences.

MORE: Free Wi-Fi set for Lowestoft town centre as part of 12 Smart Towns project

It also forms a part of the ambitious masterplan unveiled for the town on Wednesday, which hopes to illuminate the town as an investment opportunity and tourist spot.

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

Woman in critical condition and man arrested after incident in Aldeburgh

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was seen landing on Aldeburgh beach this morning, Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

