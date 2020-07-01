‘Don’t blow it’ – message as pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

East Suffolk hospitality firms looking to reopen on ‘Super Saturday’ and their visitors are being urged to take appropriate steps to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 and not to ‘blow it’.

Pubs, restaurants and arcades along the Suffolk coast are gearing up to reopen on Saturday after being forced to close by the government for more than three months during the coronavirus outbreak.

All businesses are required to ensure their premises are safe for people to visit as they reopen their doors, with social distancing measures still in place.

East Suffolk Council has taken steps in recent weeks to make it easier for businesses to protect visitors, including the scrapping of fees to make changes to pavements.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said “we are not out of the woods by any means” and pleaded with business owners to ensure the safety of visitors is prioritised this weekend.

He also warned a second spike in cases in Suffolk could lead to a localised lockdown - like the city of Leicester was placed in earlier this week.

Mr Gallant said: “I am acutely aware that people have been waiting a long time for this day and how important it is for pubs and restaurants to be trading again.

“The hospitality industry in east Suffolk provides a fantastic offering and it will be great to see so many outstanding premises back open and functioning.

“However, there is a huge onus on anyone who is going out this weekend to behave properly and not to blow this opportunity.

“Social distancing remains critically important and I would be very worried indeed if people took their safety and the safety of others for granted.

“People may be really looking forward to that first pint - and I know that most people will be sensible - but we are not out of the woods by any means. If people don’t use common sense, we could see a second wave which will close everything down once again.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard, particularly for people working in hospitality and related sectors, and reopening in a safe manner is a step towards economic reovery.

“My message once again is absolutely clear. Please enjoy yourselves, but don’t blow it.”

