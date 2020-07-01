E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t blow it’ – message as pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:18 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 01 July 2020

Visitors are expected to flock to east Suffolk towns, such as Felixstowe, as the hospitality sector reopens on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors are expected to flock to east Suffolk towns, such as Felixstowe, as the hospitality sector reopens on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

East Suffolk hospitality firms looking to reopen on ‘Super Saturday’ and their visitors are being urged to take appropriate steps to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 and not to ‘blow it’.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, has urged businesses and visitors to be cautious Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILSteve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, has urged businesses and visitors to be cautious Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Pubs, restaurants and arcades along the Suffolk coast are gearing up to reopen on Saturday after being forced to close by the government for more than three months during the coronavirus outbreak.

All businesses are required to ensure their premises are safe for people to visit as they reopen their doors, with social distancing measures still in place.

East Suffolk Council has taken steps in recent weeks to make it easier for businesses to protect visitors, including the scrapping of fees to make changes to pavements.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said “we are not out of the woods by any means” and pleaded with business owners to ensure the safety of visitors is prioritised this weekend.

He also warned a second spike in cases in Suffolk could lead to a localised lockdown - like the city of Leicester was placed in earlier this week.

MORE: Suffolk theatres plan their own roadmaps out of lockdown

Mr Gallant said: “I am acutely aware that people have been waiting a long time for this day and how important it is for pubs and restaurants to be trading again.

“The hospitality industry in east Suffolk provides a fantastic offering and it will be great to see so many outstanding premises back open and functioning.

“However, there is a huge onus on anyone who is going out this weekend to behave properly and not to blow this opportunity.

“Social distancing remains critically important and I would be very worried indeed if people took their safety and the safety of others for granted.

“People may be really looking forward to that first pint - and I know that most people will be sensible - but we are not out of the woods by any means. If people don’t use common sense, we could see a second wave which will close everything down once again.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard, particularly for people working in hospitality and related sectors, and reopening in a safe manner is a step towards economic reovery.

“My message once again is absolutely clear. Please enjoy yourselves, but don’t blow it.”

MORE: ‘Feral few’ blamed for rise in littering in Suffolk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Andy Warren has ranked Ipswich Town's kits from worst to first. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents voice anger as essential school bus service scrapped

Janine Edgar lives in Hadleigh with her son Jonty, who travels to Colchester Grammar School on the 971 bus service. Picture: JANINE EDGAR

‘Urgent need’ to upgrade A12 due to rising traffic, says MP

Traffoc queuing on the A12. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: Every crime reported in Suffolk in May 2020

More than 4,500 crimes were repoeted to Suffolk police in May Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Don’t blow it’ – message as pubs and restaurants reopen on Super Saturday

Visitors are expected to flock to east Suffolk towns, such as Felixstowe, as the hospitality sector reopens on Saturday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN