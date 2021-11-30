New Ed Sheeran Christmas song with Elton John out this week

Ed Sheeran and Elton John's new Christmas single will be released this week - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran's new Christmas song with Elton John will be released later this week.

The single Merry Christmas will be out on Friday, December 3, Sheeran revealed on his Instagram.

Writing on his Instagram Sheeran said: "This was an absolute blast!

"Our music video for ‘Merry Christmas’ is coming this Friday."

The Shape of You singer posted a teaser of the music video which includes celebrities Michael McIntyre and Jonathan Ross on his Instagram.

In another clip on his Instagram it shows Sheeran arriving at Sir Elton's door, in a recreation of the iconic scene from Love Actually.

The Framlingham born singer revealed last month that he and Sir Elton would be producing a Christmas single in an interview with NPO Radio 2 in the Netherlands.

He said: "If you wait two months, you will see. There's something coming in December and it is great.

"Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas — Elton rings me almost every single day.

"He said: 'Step Into Christmas is number six in the charts. I am 74 and still getting chart hits, this is great. I want to do another Christmas song, will you do it with me?'"