Ed Sheeran named Songwriter of the Year at Brits 2022

Ed Sheeran was at the Brit Awards 2022 - Credit: PA

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has been crowned the Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 Brit Awards.

The Framlingham-based singer songwriter was also nominated for Song of the Year, Pop and R&B Act, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Ed Sheeran performed twice at the Brit Awards 2022 - Credit: PA

Speaking at the Brits, Sheeran thanked his wife Cherry who he described as "the best".

The Shape of You singer opened the show with a rendition of his song Bad Habits - which was nominated for Song of the Year - with band Bring Me The Horizon.

Sheeran, who was spotted at Ipswich Town's game against Gillingham on Saturday, graced the red carpet wearing a velvet blue suit.

The Ipswich Town shirt sponsor also sang The Joker and Queen during his second performance of the night.

Meanwhile, Adele was named artist of the year and celebrated female artists in her speech. The category has gone gender neutral for the first time.

Host Mo Gilligan also gave the Blues a shout out when he introduced Sheeran onto the stage.