News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs watch on as Town beat Gillingham 1-0

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:44 AM February 6, 2022
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for the game against Gillingham.

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for the game against Gillingham and was later joined by friend Olly Murs - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ed Sheeran was spotted at what was thought to be one of his first Ipswich Town games of the season yesterday as the Blues beat Gillingham 1-0. 

The Shape of You singer was spotted watching on from his VIP box in Portman Road as Town secured the win over Gillingham who sit one place off the bottom of League One. 

Sheeran was also joined by his long-time friend Olly Murs as the two were pictured hugging and chatting during the game.

Footage posted on social media by Ipswich Town also show him celebrating Conor Chaplin's winner - although he almost missed the goal.

Sheeran has helped write some of Murs' songs including Love Shines Down. 

The Framlingham-based superstar was announced as the shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town in May last year with the design including the symbols of all Sheeran's albums. 

Sheeran, who is set to go on a new world tour this year, has been a long time Tractor Boys fan and previously spoke how he wants to stand on the Portman Road pitch dressed as beloved mascot Bluey. 


Ed Sheeran
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place outside Ipswich international Chruch

Suffolk Live News | Video

10-year-old girl in 'critical' condition as driver flees scene of crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
TV crews were in Kersey yesterday for the filming of the new television series Magpie Murders

TV

First episode of crime drama series filmed across Suffolk to air

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE

Education News

Why did Thomas Mills not have an Ofsted inspection for more than 10 years?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon