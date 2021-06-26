Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home

Published: 7:30 AM June 26, 2021

Ed Sheeran has told people to "mind their own business" over construction works at his home near Framlingham - Credit: PA

Superstar Ed Sheeran has said people should "mind their own business" over work at his Suffolk home.

The 30-year-old singer has been criticised by some over construction at his home near Framlingham.

Work at his home again made headlines earlier this week when a wooden pergoda was seen in the background of an Instagram photo uploaded last month. It led to a complaint to East Suffolk Council, which said it would investigate if it required planning permission.

Other disputes to make the national press include disagreements over a lake dug on his land, which some suggested was instead a swimming pool.

Speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, he said: "Do you know the craziest one (planning dispute) for me is the lake that I had dug. Well it’s essentially a pond that… I can show you pictures of it. It is grey filled with tadpoles and swamp stuff.”

He said the lake was “not a swimming pool” and suggested it had been made to look more blue online.

He added: “There’s no filter system. It’s naturally cleaned itself with the plants that are in it. There’s a big thing about like wildlife and newts and blah, blah, blah.

“Before it was there, it was a ploughed field. So there is way more wildlife there now it’s surrounded by this.

“Fourteen thousand trees that were planted, which is great for the environment. There’s load of animals. We let the meadow grow up… I just think people just need to mind their own business.”

Sheeran released his latest single, Bad Habits, on Friday morning, ahead of his live performance at Ipswich Town's Portman Road for TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 show.