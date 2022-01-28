News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ed Sheeran pays the most tax of any celebrity in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:10 AM January 28, 2022
Ed Sheeran pays the most tax of any UK celebrity, according to the Sunday Times Tax List 2022

Ed Sheeran pays the most tax of any UK celebrity, according to the Sunday Times Tax List 2022 - Credit: Zakary Walters

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran pays the most tax of any celebrity in the UK, according to a new study.

The Sunday Times Tax List 2022 estimated the Framlingham-raised singer's contribution to the public purse was £12.5million in the last year.

This put him above iconic rock band Queen, whose surviving members Brian May and Roger Taylor paid £9.1m in the same timeframe.

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour, the highest-grossing tour of all time, ended at Chantry Park in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour, the highest-grossing tour of all time, ended at Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Zakary Walters

Sheeran took the record for the highest-grossing music tour of all time when his Divide Tour, which ended with four shows at Ipswich's Chantry Park, generated more than £600m.

The 30-year-old also released his latest album = - pronounced 'Equals' - last autumn.

But Sheeran's income over 2021 was still not enough to put him in the Sunday Times' list of the top 50 taxpayers in the UK.

Denise Coates, whose family owns bet 365, paid the most tax in the UK in the Sunday Times list

Denise Coates, whose family owns bet 365, paid the most tax in the UK in the Sunday Times list - Credit: PA

The number one spot was taken by Denise Coates and her family, owners of bet365, who had an estimated tax liability of £481.7m.

Ed Sheeran
Suffolk

