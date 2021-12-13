News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Ed Sheeran named the most-viewed artist on TikTok this year

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:42 PM December 13, 2021
Ed Sheeran has been named the most-viewed musical artist on TikTok

Ed Sheeran has been named the most-viewed musical artist on TikTok - Credit: Zakary Walters/PR Newswire

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has been crowned the most-viewed musical artist on video sharing platform TikTok for 2021.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Framlingham and still lives in Suffolk, launched three exclusive single previews from his album Equals on TikTok this year.

More than five million people also tuned in to watch his live performance at the Uefa Euro 2020 show, which was streamed from Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground.

Sheeran has just under 10 million TikTok followers and his account is just shy of garnering 80 million likes, leading to him overtaking last year’s leading artist, Essex-based singer-songwriter Ryder, for the amount of people viewing the account.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker also had the most new followers this year.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations EU and UK for TikTok, said: "2021 has been a landmark year for TikTok, our artists and partners across the UK music industry, a year when our artist community and sounds became even bigger and more diverse and when fans discovered and rediscovered incredible music, both new and old."

Ed Sheeran
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Green Academy and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds will start home-learning

Coronavirus

Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Leather Bottle pub has had its license suspended as part of a crackdown on drug related violence in Colchester

Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsey battles with James McLean 11/12/2021 Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan Athletic vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon