Ed Sheeran named the most-viewed artist on TikTok this year

Ed Sheeran has been named the most-viewed musical artist on TikTok - Credit: Zakary Walters/PR Newswire

Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has been crowned the most-viewed musical artist on video sharing platform TikTok for 2021.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Framlingham and still lives in Suffolk, launched three exclusive single previews from his album Equals on TikTok this year.

More than five million people also tuned in to watch his live performance at the Uefa Euro 2020 show, which was streamed from Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground.

Sheeran has just under 10 million TikTok followers and his account is just shy of garnering 80 million likes, leading to him overtaking last year’s leading artist, Essex-based singer-songwriter Ryder, for the amount of people viewing the account.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker also had the most new followers this year.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations EU and UK for TikTok, said: "2021 has been a landmark year for TikTok, our artists and partners across the UK music industry, a year when our artist community and sounds became even bigger and more diverse and when fans discovered and rediscovered incredible music, both new and old."