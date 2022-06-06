Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance

Superstar Ed Sheeran told millions of TV viewers he was picking up a curry after his Platinum Jubilee performance at Buckingham Palace - and did just that when he headed to a Framlingham restaurant.

Sheeran, who performed an emotional rendition of Perfect to conclude the Queen's Platinum Pageant in London yesterday, was photographed at Curry India in the town.

Reportedly a regular, the owners say Sheeran has been coming to the restaurant for ten years, and that he "always loves our curry."

Sheeran ordered paneer tikka chilli massala - Credit: Curry India

In a post to their Facebook page, Curry India said: "Legend back from Platinum Jubilee and had his paneer tikka chilli massala.

"Thank you very much — Our local hero you are such a wonderful person.

"Money doesn’t change you… we are proud of you. Thank you for your time. Kids was very happy to see you."

The singer has previously revealed his favourite restaurant on the Off Menu Podcast with James Acaster and Ed Gamble - Credit: Curry India

Earlier, Ed had performed his hit song Perfect to close the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. A montage of video clips of the Queen throughout her reign played as the pop superstar, 31, sang the romantic ballad while playing the guitar.

The song was chosen as a tribute to the monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who featured in the nostalgic video footage.

Sheeran's performance was followed by a brief appearance from the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony to bring her four-day historic Platinum celebrations to a close.

Speaking ahead of his performance on the BBC, Sheeran told presenter Anita Rani: "For me, this is kind of like a full circle, nostalgia moment because this is the event that I picked up guitar at 20 years ago after seeing Eric Clapton playing on stage.

"And then I got to play it 10 years ago for the Diamond Jubilee.

"It's really really nice to be back, it's just a great atmosphere here."

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

The singer played his first single The A Team in front of the monarch for her Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012.

Sheeran added that returning for the Platinum celebrations was a "surreal" and "pinch yourself" type moment. He added he would be returning to Suffolk see his newly-born second child on Sunday evening for a curry.