More than weekly 1,500 Covid cases among young people in Suffolk

The number of students with Covid in Suffolk's school has been revealed - Credit: PA

There were 1,509 cases of coronavirus among young people in Suffolk in the last week as more than 300 schools reported infections.

Data released by Suffolk County Council said the cases were reported among pupils for the week up to Tuesday, January 11, a week after the start of the school spring term.

This was a fall from the previous week's total number of infections among young people, which was 1,842.

In the same timeframe, 313 out of the 468 education settings in the county - including schools and colleges - reported at least one Covid case.

The number of staff who contracted Covid in the week up to January 11 has not been released by the county council.

Covid rules in schools were changed again for the new term, with secondary students asked to wear masks in classrooms.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the government is looking to keep schools open - Credit: Ian West/PA

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the government's priority is to keep schools open despite the high case numbers among young people, with the Department for Education providing air purifiers to reduce the spread of Covid.