School children write 100 postcards in honour of Captain Tom
Children at a Suffolk primary school have written 100 postcards and donated 100 items of food for the local community to mark Captain Sir Tom Moore's birthday.
Youngsters at Bacton Primary School came together to take part in the Captain Tom 100 charity campaign, which looks to honour the fundraising champion's legacy on what would have been his 101st birthday today.
The fundraiser captured hearts during the first lockdown by raising more than £32million for the NHS by completing 100 laps of his garden.
Children wrote 100 postcards to be delivered to local people, while the school also donated 100 food items to a local food bank.
Tessa Sait, executive headteacher and Bacton and Mendlesham primary schools, said the school is "proud" to have continued Captain Sir Tom's "wonderful legacy".
Mrs Sait said: "Captain Sir Tom Moore was an inspiration to us all – his fundraising efforts were a glimmer of hope during the worst days of the pandemic.
“His fundraising walk, which raised more than £38 million for the NHS, captured the nation’s heart last year and we are proud to be continuing his wonderful legacy.”
Elsewhere in the county, pre-school children have completed a sponsored toddle and star jumps challenge, while a station warrant officer at RAF Honington is reciting 100 verses of his own poetry.
Nationally, David Beckham will be doing 100 keepy-uppies for his challenge, Dame Mary Berry has pledged to bake 100 cakes while Dame Judi Dench plans to eat 100 chocolates.
Mrs Sait added the children really enjoyed the day and were proud to be taking part in such an important event.
“The children absolutely loved taking part in the challenge – they have created some wonderful postcards,” she said.
“We wanted to do something that would benefit the whole community and bring people together.
“It has been such a lovely way to remember such an inspiring individual.”
Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom's daughter, said her father would have been "so impressed" by the challenges happening nationwide.
Ms Ingram-Moore said: "The whole Captain Tom 100 challenge was something that my father was firmly round the table talking with us about.
"It has his imprint in it.
"It's tinged with a little sadness but mostly absolutely about hope for the future and ensuring that his lasting legacy of hope lives on."