Education

School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 3:23 PM March 31, 2022
Updated: 3:24 PM March 31, 2022
A teacher at Colchester Grammar School has been suspended after they were reported to have used a

A teacher at Colchester Grammar School has been suspended after they were reported to have used a mug with an image portraying the Prophet Muhammad - Credit: Google Maps

A top Essex grammar school has confirmed a staff member has been suspended after being pictured using a mug with an “offensive” image on it.

Colchester Royal Grammar School said it was aware an image of the mug had been shared online and the staff member is now away from the school.

The image on the mug portrayed the Prophet Muhammad taken from a cartoon series called Jesus And Mo. 

This comes just days after an Ofsted monitoring inspection reported the school had made steps to improve a “hostile” culture where students felt “unsafe” because of their gender or race.

A spokesperson for Colchester Royal Grammar School said in a statement: “We have been notified that an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it.

 “At this time we are looking into the matter.  While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be reviewed in line with our policies and procedures and the appropriate robust action taken as necessary.

“The staff member concerned is currently away from the school.”

Education News
Colchester News

