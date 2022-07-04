Ed's guitar raffle pays for new Music Ark in primary school

Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School in Framlingham was opened to the public after it was helped pay for, by the Ed Sheeran guitar raffle. - Credit: Caroline Miller/PA Wire/PA Images

A new music ark has been opened in a Suffolk primary school, with help from donors, including superstar Ed Sheeran.

Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School in Framlingham officially unveiled their new 'Music Ark' on June 30, with a crowd treated to performances from children at the school.

The ark was made possible by many different donors, most notably, the GeeWizz charity, and Ed Sheeran, who donated a one-of-a-kind guitar to be raffled off by the charity, which ended up raising over £52,000 to build the new ark at the musician's local primary school.

Ed Sheeran's guitar fetched over £52,000 to help build the new music ark - Credit: Archant

The money has also enabled the school to install an outside disabled toilet next to the ark on the school's back playground.

Helen Picton, headteacher at Sir Robert Hitcham's, said: "We are all amazed and humbled by the immense support we have received for our SRH Music Ark and outside disabled toilet project."

The ark, which was painted inside by teaching assistant Mrs Sears, has been built in the hope that it will provide a dedicated space for children across the school to reap the benefits of music.

The new music hub will be open for children of all ages, and has also got a disabled toilet next to it - Credit: Tom Cann

Mrs Picton said: "SMART Garden Rooms, Offices and Studios did not hesitate when approached by the GeeWizz Charity on our behalf, who themselves were instrumental in the huge fundraising efforts supported by Ed Sheeran's guitar donation and local donors, and gifted an incredible state-of-the-art building where children could begin the process of healing through the power of music.

"We are immensely grateful on behalf of all our school family, to all our donors, for their commitment to making a real difference in the lives of children."

Guests were treated to a performance by children at the school - Credit: Caroline Miller

Children of all ages at the school treated parents, teachers and special guests to performances in front of the music ark.

Mrs Picton said: "Their passionate singing and playing is the only true thanks any adult needs.

"These 'little ones' are the future and all the contributors to the project, has given us the space for inspiration to flourish in an exciting and truly remarkable way, where new memories can be made and experiences shared."