How a Suffolk school became TikTok famous and gained thousands of followers

Staff at a Suffolk school, which has become TikTok famous and attracted thousands of followers, have said they like to highlight both trivial and more serious issues on social media.

Ormiston Sudbury Academy went viral last year after teachers posted a dance video inspired by The Greatest Showman.

The school has continued to post clips online and currently has 42,000 followers and 1.8million likes on the social media platform.

Leo Cox, head of performing arts at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, said the idea to start up the school's TikTok account was to reach the students and to celebrate their achievements online.

Mr Cox added: "When someone first mentioned TikTok I didn't really know what it was, so I had a little look at it and we started off just by doing a series of dance challenges to see if we could get the kids engaged that way.

Mr Cox is in charge of the Sudbury school's TikTok account - Credit: Ormiston Sudbury Academy

"The first one we posted got around 8,000 views overnight and we were shocked. It became clear that TikTok was a way we could get lots and lots of interest.

"We posted a video about not wearing your hoodie, which is one of the school rules that everyone moans about, and that got around 200,000 views and went semi-viral."

Mr Cox said the students and staff at the school are really on board with making TikToks with many of them going to him with ideas for the next video, but no one is pressured to getting involved.

The Sudbury school highlights a variety of issues on its TikTok account - Credit: Ormiston Sudbury Academy

Mr Cox said the school uses the platform to also highlight more serious issues including mental health and how children can ask for help from their teachers.

Given the schools success on TikTok they have now been able to access the creator fund, which allows them to make money on videos that reach a certain of views.

Mr Cox said the school has made about £300 so far from their TikToks and it will now be down to the children and school council to decide what it gets spent on.

"They could choose more footballs for break times or more pens it is up to them to decide," he added.

Mr Cox also said he and other members of staff are feeling the pressure for this years leavers after last years video went viral.

"We are constantly asked what we are going to doing this year and we have no idea and have about four weeks to decide," he said.

All students and staff have a chance of getting involved on the schools TikTok - Credit: Ormiston Sudbury Academy



