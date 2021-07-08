No arrests in Suffolk as police praise 'good spirits' after England game
Officers received just three reports of antisocial behaviour in Suffolk following England's semi-final win last night — with no injuries or arrests made.
Suffolk police has praised the behaviour of the majority of football fans across the county, who they said were, on the whole, "in good spirits".
A spokesman for the force said they received three reports of antisocial behaviour following England's 2-1 defeat against Denmark at Wembley in extra time.
"There were complaints of celebratory but rowdy behaviour and minor altercations that were quickly resolved," said Suffolk police.
"There were no injuries and no arrests made. On the whole, the majority of people were in good spirits."
Elsewhere, in Colchester, two men were arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences.
Officers from Essex Police also ensured that crowds dispersed in Newland Street in Witham after reports of disorder.
