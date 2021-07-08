News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

No arrests in Suffolk as police praise 'good spirits' after England game

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 2:23 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 3:00 PM July 8, 2021
England fans cheers on their side in Martlesham

England fans cheer on their side in Martlesham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Officers received just three reports of antisocial behaviour in Suffolk following England's semi-final win last night — with no injuries or arrests made. 

Suffolk police has praised the behaviour of the majority of football fans across the county, who they said were, on the whole, "in good spirits". 

A spokesman for the force said they received three reports of antisocial behaviour following England's 2-1 defeat against Denmark at Wembley in extra time. 

"There were complaints of celebratory but rowdy behaviour and minor altercations that were quickly resolved," said Suffolk police. 

"There were no injuries and no arrests made. On the whole, the majority of people were in good spirits."

Elsewhere, in Colchester, two men were arrested on suspicion of committing public order offences. 

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Essex Police also ensured that crowds dispersed in Newland Street in Witham after reports of disorder.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich
  2. 2 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
  3. 3 10 players still available on frees from League One rivals
  1. 4 60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
  2. 5 NHS boss sacked after fake law degree controversy
  3. 6 Suffolk parish council row ends up in High Court in London
  4. 7 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  5. 8 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
  6. 9 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing
  7. 10 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Covid infection rates double in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Inside The Grumpy Goat at Bardwell

Food and Drink

Is this café one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Bersant Celina is an Ipswich Town transfer target

Football

Celina a prime Ipswich Town transfer target but deal could yet be hijacked

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Rotherham reject second Ipswich bid for Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus