Car without front bumper stopped on A12
PUBLISHED: 18:01 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 15 February 2019
To most people, it would be fairly obvious that you are not allowed to drive a car without a front bumper.
But police officers who stopped this vehicle told of how the driver “cannot see what is wrong with driving in this condition” after seeing it on one of the region’s busiest roads.
Pc Jon Hardy, roads policing constable based at Essex Police’s Stanway Roads Policing Unit, said the car was “immediately prohibited” and the driver reported after being stopped on the A12 in Colchester.
He added: “The driver had already driven the car from Chelmsford to Ipswich and was stopped on the return journey.”
It is not the first car to be driven without a front bumper on the region’s roads in recent months,
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a picture of a white Ford vehicle in a similar condition, which was stopped in Ipswich on Thursday, November 8.