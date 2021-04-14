Felixstowe-bound Ever Given seized over £655m compensation claim
- Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP
The Ever Given, the vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month, has been impounded by Egyptian authorities due to a dispute over a £655million compensation claim.
The giant container ship became wedged diagonally in the canal on March 23 amid high winds and a sandstorm.
It was freed six days later following a salvage operation, clearing one of the busiest trading routes in the world.
The vessel was due to dock at Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 3 before arriving at the Port of Felixstowe three days later.
An arrival date for the Panama-registered ship in Suffolk is yet to be confirmed.
However, it has emerged that the vessel - which is currently anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake - has been seized by port authorities.
Officials in Egypt have reportedly demanded the Ever Given's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, pays $900m (£655m) in compensation.
Shoei Kisen Kaisha is understood to be contesting the matter.
