Felixstowe-bound Ever Given seized over £655m compensation claim

Matthew Earth

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:14 PM April 14, 2021   
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship

The Ever Given, which was due in Felixstowe, has been impounded by Egyptian officials - Credit: Suez Canal Authority/AP

The Ever Given, the vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month, has been impounded by Egyptian authorities due to a dispute over a £655million compensation claim.

The giant container ship became wedged diagonally in the canal on March 23 amid high winds and a sandstorm.

It was freed six days later following a salvage operation, clearing one of the busiest trading routes in the world.

The vessel was due to dock at Rotterdam in the Netherlands on April 3 before arriving at the Port of Felixstowe three days later.

An arrival date for the Panama-registered ship in Suffolk is yet to be confirmed.

However, it has emerged that the vessel - which is currently anchored in Egypt's Great Bitter Lake - has been seized by port authorities.

Officials in Egypt have reportedly demanded the Ever Given's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha, pays $900m (£655m) in compensation.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha is understood to be contesting the matter.

