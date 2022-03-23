Family race day at Newmarket to kick off Festival of Suffolk

Plans for a special family race day for the Queen's platinum jubilee and the Festival of Suffolk at Newmarket's Rowley mile have been revealed.

The day of flat-racing on Saturday May 14 will be the first major event of the Festival of Suffolk, with activities for the whole family, including Suffolk Punches and two aircraft, a Spitfire and Hurricane, flown in for the day.

Activities will take place alongside the racing, and continue into the afternoon.

The family race day will also welcome the Festival of Suffolk torch relay, which will have started its journey the previous day.

Tickets for the race day start at just £12, with under-18's going for free, NHS blue cardholders can apply for free tickets. Gates open at 11:30am, with racing getting underway at 1:30pm.

General manager of Newmarket racecourses, Sophie Able, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting the Festival of Suffolk Race Day at The Rowley Mile and celebrating all that is great about the county at one of its most recognisable sporting venues.

“The Queen’s role as Patron of The Jockey Club and as a longstanding racehorse owner, breeder and fan of the sport add real significance to these celebrations of the 70 years of her reign and we’re looking forward to a superb day where there will be something for everyone on Saturday 14th May.”

The day will also help support the Cambridge Children's Hospital Campaign. The new hospital will treat children and young people from across the east.

The family race day will include a variety of activities alongside the famous flat racing. - Credit: Archant

Festival of Suffolk communications director, Tim Holder, said: "Whether you are a regular racegoer or taking a trip to the world’s greatest racecourse for the very first time, a huge celebration awaits you as Suffolk joins forces to launch our Festival of Suffolk, and our County celebrations for HM Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

“Everyone is invited to experience the excitement of world-class racing on our very own doorstep whilst at the same time helping to raise funds to support those in need in Suffolk via The Festival Legacy Fund and providing a very special launchpad for The Cambridge Children’s Hospital and their important plans to support children and their families across East Anglia.”

More information and access to tickets can be found here.