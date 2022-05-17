Where to see Festival of Suffolk torch relay on route through county today
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 550-mile torch relay that is visiting 250 towns and villages in Suffolk is underway – here's where it will be going through today.
The torch relay for the Festival of Suffolk, which is planned the county's biggest ever community event and will mark the Queen's platinum jubilee, started in Brandon in west Suffolk on Friday.
A 500-strong attendance packed out Market Hill as the torch began its three-week journey, which ends on Wednesday, June 1.
On Tuesday, the torch will start its journey in Southgate Street in Bury St Edmunds at about 9am.
Its journey from there will be:
- Nowton 9.20am
- Sicklesmere 10.25am
- Hawstead 10.45am
- Melon Green 11.05am
- Chedburgh 1.35pm
- Wickhambrook 3.05pm
- Malting End 3.20pm
- Stradishall 4.30pm
- Great Thurlow 5pm
- Withersfield 5.30pm
- Withersfield Road, Haverhill 6.45pm
Selected community heroes will be accompanying the torch as it makes its way around the county.
The final leg of the journey will see the torch reach the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich.