Where to see Festival of Suffolk torch relay on route through county today

A 550-mile torch relay that is visiting 250 towns and villages in Suffolk is underway – here's where it will be going through today.

The torch relay for the Festival of Suffolk, which is planned the county's biggest ever community event and will mark the Queen's platinum jubilee, started in Brandon in west Suffolk on Friday.

A 500-strong attendance packed out Market Hill as the torch began its three-week journey, which ends on Wednesday, June 1.

On Tuesday, the torch will start its journey in Southgate Street in Bury St Edmunds at about 9am.

Its journey from there will be:

Nowton 9.20am

Sicklesmere 10.25am

Hawstead 10.45am

Melon Green 11.05am

Chedburgh 1.35pm

Wickhambrook 3.05pm

Malting End 3.20pm

Stradishall 4.30pm

Great Thurlow 5pm

Withersfield 5.30pm

Withersfield Road, Haverhill 6.45pm

Selected community heroes will be accompanying the torch as it makes its way around the county.

The final leg of the journey will see the torch reach the Suffolk Show at Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich.