Crews near 24 hours on scene of large industrial unit fire

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:24 AM January 1, 2022
Updated: 11:38 AM January 1, 2022
Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze throughout the night

Firefighters continued to tackle the blaze throughout the night - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Large amounts of recyclable material are currently still on fire as firefighters near 24 hours on the scene of a major industrial unit blaze.

Essex Fire Service has worked through the night to extinguish the blaze, which is in Convent Lane, Braintree and expect to remain on scene until at least the early evening today (Saturday, January 1). 

Those in the area have been told to keep their windows and doors shut

A digger is being used to remove flammable material from the Braintree unit so it can be extinguished outside

A digger is being used to remove flammable material from the unit so it can be extinguished outside - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

This morning, a spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: "The unit has a large amount of recyclable material in it— a real range of stuff, including cardboard. 

"We are going in, pulling that material out, and extinguishing it outside. We are using a digger to remove the material from the warehouse and break it up so that it’s easier to fully extinguish.

"You’ll notice a paddling pool type thing in one of the pictures. It’s a dam containing a “surfactant” – a solution that helps the water to penetrate into burning material faster.

A surfactant dam which uses a solution to help water to penetrate into burning material faster in use with Essex Firefighters

A surfactant dam, which uses a solution to help water to penetrate into burning material faster - Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

"There will be “smoke” throughout the day, although some of it will be steam as the burning material is extinguished.

"Because of a change in wind direction, we're particularly worried about houses in Broad Road, who should keep their doors and windows shut.

"This likely to continue until at least the early evening today."

Station manager Ben Turner added: "We'll be on the scene all day so residents will notice more smoke as we remove materials from the industrial unit and continue to extinguish the fire.

"This is nothing to worry about as we have the incident under control."

Crews were called to the fire in Convent Lane at 12.30pm on Friday, December 31. Originally eight crews were at the scene, but this has now been reduced to three. 

On arrival, crews reported that an industrial unit - measuring approximately 60 metres by 20 metres - was 100% alight.

Firefighters from Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Halstead, Dunmow, Corringham Water Bowser and Witham Incident Command Unit have been in attendance. 

On call crews from Ongar, Manningtree and Hawkwell remain at the scene. 

