Flatford Fen Bridge removal delayed by Storm Barra

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:50 AM December 10, 2021
The removal of Fen Bridge, in between Flatford and Dedham, has been delayed due to storm Barra

The removal of Fen Bridge, in between Flatford and Dedham, has been delayed due to storm Barra - Credit: Suffolk Highways

The removal of a bridge over the River Stour near Flatford has been delayed again by the heavy rainfall during Storm Barra. 

Suffolk Highways announced the bridge's planned removal will be delayed as the ground around the bridge is waterlogged. 

Workers intend to remove the bridge using a crane, which could sink in the soft ground despite the fact an access track to the bridge is almost complete. 

Fen Bridge at Flatford in Autumn, Suffolk, East of England

Fen Bridge in the mist - Credit: National Trust Images / Justin Minns

In a statement, a Suffolk Highways spokesman said: "Works have commenced to remove the existing bridge, with the construction of a temporary access track across the meadows from Dedham now almost complete. 

"However due to the effects of Storm Barra, water levels are currently high in the vicinity of Fen Bridge and the condition of the ground surrounding the bridge is unsuitable for the bridge removal preparations to be completed.

"Unfortunately this is causing some delays.

"The safety of everyone involved in the works is paramount and it is essential that ground conditions are suitable before the removal of the bridge can be completed."

