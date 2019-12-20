Major roads in Suffolk and Essex under water as flood warnings are issued

The B1078 in Hemingstone, close to Ipswich, is submerged this morning Picture: KAREN BYRNAND KAREN BYRNAND

Flooding has hit a number of main roads across Suffolk and Essex, with a yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain and flood warnings across the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flooding has been reported across Suffolk and Essex (stock picture) Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE Flooding has been reported across Suffolk and Essex (stock picture) Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

The Met Office released a yellow weather warning for Suffolk and Essex this morning which warned of heavy rain leading to flooding.

They also advised that there could be travel disruption and drivers have reported several areas of flooding and standing water.

The A12 by Woodbridge is difficult for drivers as the inside lane by Farlingaye High School is flooded.

Needham Market has also had areas underwater particularly under the railway bridge on the B1078 and Coddenham Road.

The A1124 near Halstead has been flooded, with reports of a vehicle stuck in the water.

Suffolk police have reported flooding across numerous other roads including; the A14 at Sproughton on both side, the A1071 by Boxford, the A143 between Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds.

Also Church Road in Stowupland, Ipswich Road in Grundisburgh, Playford Road in Ipswich and the road between Ashfield and Kenton.

The road between Foxearth and Cavendish has been flooded by the River Stour.

The A134 by Colchester has heavy traffic due to flooding in both directions on Haven Road.

Meanwhile the Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for several areas across Suffolk.

- The Bumpstead Brook through Steeple Bumpstead to New England

- The River Lark from Clopton to Martlesham

- The Chediston watercourse at Halesworth

You may also want to watch:

Flood alerts have also been issued for five different locations.

- The River Colne from Great Yeldham to Colchester

- The Rivers Box and Brett

- The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market

- The Rivers Deben and Lark

- The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses

One Twitter user said: "The words chucking it down doesn't even come close to morning. Flooding in places I've never seen before #Suffolk"

A spokesman for Weather Quest said that there has been between 12mm and 20mm of rain this morning and that there will be more through the morning with another potential 5mm to 8mm yet to come.

Some areas will have received over an inch of rain today.

A spokesman for Suffolk highways said: "There is heavy rainfall currently across Suffolk and we encourage all road users to take caution and drive to the conditions of the road.

"If you come across a flooding emergency, which is making a road impassable or flooding a property, please call 0345 606 6171.

"For small-scale flooding, or standing water on the highway, please allow up to 48 hours for the water to disperse before reporting it to us.

"It has been a very wet winter so far, the ground is saturated which is making it difficult for water to soak away as well as it should. We encourage all to take extra care when travelling."

- Have you experienced flooding this morning? Send us your photos at imagecurators@archant.co.uk