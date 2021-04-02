Published: 12:00 PM April 2, 2021

Four-year-old Amber Miss took it upon herself to clear up Sudbury Water Meadows. - Credit: Anouska Moss

A four-year-old girl was so horrified by the volume of rubbish left strewn across Sudbury Water Meadows that she took action this week.





Amber Moss, 4, was bought a litter picking set by her mum after complaining about litter left around Sudbury - Credit: Anouska Moss

Amber Moss got to work with her litter picker clearing up discarded barbecues, beer bottles and face masks, helping return Sudbury Water Meadows to its former glory - having already done the same at Friars Meadow the day before.

Litter built up this week as the weather improve and lockdown restriction were eased, allowing groups of up to six, or members of two households, to gather outside. It was a similar story around Suffolk last year as restrictions were eased.

Mum Anouska Moss said she was extremely proud of her daughter for getting stuck in to clear up the detritus left behind.









She said: "She loves doing litter picking, she always moaned about litter we saw when out and about so I told her she should do something about it and bought her a litter picking set online. Now she always asks to do it.

Sudbury Water Meadows have been left covered in litter as lockdown restrictions eased. - Credit: Jessica Goudkuil

"We were at Friars Meadow the day before so I told her lots of other people who were there left behind their rubbish and she wanted to go and tidy it all up.

"I’m just blessed with a child who cares a lot about the environment, hopefully it’s a sign the next generation are going to care for the planet a lot better than we have been."

Some left raw chicken, beer bottles and swimming shorts at the Meadows in Sudbury. - Credit: Jessica Goudkuil

Amber and her mum managed to collect five bags of rubbish from the popular beauty spot.

Bradley Smith, Manager of the Sudbury Community Wardens said Amber's work was amazing but a shame it had to be done.





One of the many bags of litter Amber Moss has collected on her litter picks around Sudbury - Credit: Anouska Moss

Mr Smith said: "We are really proud of what she has done. We have got a load of other litter pickers out there but it is really good that someone of her age has taken the initiative to ask her mum to get on board and tidy up after those who left their rubbish behind.

Bradley Smith from the Community Wardens said it is frustrating to be using his resources for litter picking. - Credit: Jessica Goudkuil

"It is a shame that someone at the age of four is tidying up after other people.

"We took her a little gift today just to say how proud the team were of her."

Mr Smith added: "It is annoying because we have a really successful litter picking scheme in place with volunteers, but it becomes frustrating when we have to divert resources to litter picking when it is a basic task.

"If you go down the meadows to enjoy a picnic, you took your stuff there, you should take it away.

"If the bins are full, please use the holding bays down there."